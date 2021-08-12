Truist Securities Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.