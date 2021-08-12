Fuse Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $565,823.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $565,823.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00141949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,303.16 or 1.00158004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00859674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

