Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Truist

Truist lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $193.21. 9,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -268.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.