Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $335.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,654. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

