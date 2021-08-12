Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0086 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.26 million and $85,185.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.22 or 0.06843761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

