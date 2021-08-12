Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target to $4.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Surgalign’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

SRGA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 17,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at $5,755,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 305.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

