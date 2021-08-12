Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of HLMN stock remained flat at $$13.24 during trading hours on Monday. 23,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,959. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

