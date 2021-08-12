Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

