MAI Capital Management Acquires 119 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.92. 50,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

