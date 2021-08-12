MAI Capital Management Sells 515 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.72. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

