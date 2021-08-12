Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,195,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.54. 105,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,693. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

