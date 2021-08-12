Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Illumina by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

ILMN stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.00. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

