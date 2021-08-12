Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $27.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

