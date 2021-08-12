Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$16.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEHPY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Investec cut Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

