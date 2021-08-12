Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 7,493 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,311 shares of Conformis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $5,848.80.

CFMS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,890. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

