Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Sells 2,237 Shares of Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $23,287.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,804.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $12,130.09.

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00.

Shares of JCTCF remained flat at $$10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

