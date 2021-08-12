Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.66

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.66 and last traded at $206.14, with a volume of 1141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

