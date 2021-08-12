TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,418 shares.The stock last traded at $90.50 and had previously closed at $89.77.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,532 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

