TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,418 shares.The stock last traded at $90.50 and had previously closed at $89.77.
Several brokerages have commented on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09.
In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,532 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
