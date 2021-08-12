Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Down 8.7%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.26 and last traded at $55.71. 5,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.56.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

