Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 320,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 664,198 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.72.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,786,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

