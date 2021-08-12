Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Up 4.8%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.66. 17,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 874,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POSH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.