Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $977,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

