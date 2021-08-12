Insider Buying: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

