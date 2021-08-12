Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 358 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,344 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.