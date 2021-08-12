Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.52. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $197.58 and a 1-year high of $275.68.

