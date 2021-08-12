Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSCH. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.62. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.