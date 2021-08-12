Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,590. Squarespace has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

