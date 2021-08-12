Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $240.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.69.

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,756. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

