The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.05. 3,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,502.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

