Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.92. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,167. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

