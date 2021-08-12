Michelle Poole Sells 4,273 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CROX stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,844. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

