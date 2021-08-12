Piper Sandler Comments on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

NMRK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

