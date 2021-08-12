Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electromed in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Electromed by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $125,700. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

