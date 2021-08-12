DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.