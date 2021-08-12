William Blair Weighs in on American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

