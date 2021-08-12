Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

