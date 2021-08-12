Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

