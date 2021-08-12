Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
NASDAQ TASK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,886. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
