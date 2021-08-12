Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,886. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

