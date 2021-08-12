Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.61. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,161. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

