Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 57.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 119.6% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 53.5% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.