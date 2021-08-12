Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

MRTI remained flat at $$145.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate invest trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, ownership, development, and lease of real estate properties. It operates through the Apartments and Retail segments. Its purpose is to acquire interests in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartments.

