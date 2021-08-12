CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,744. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

