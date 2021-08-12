Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 45,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $273.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

