Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,050. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.