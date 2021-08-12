Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%.

IMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 38,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,669. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.