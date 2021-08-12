Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,995. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

