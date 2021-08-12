IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 15,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.