Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

GMAB stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

