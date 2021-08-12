Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) PT Raised to $86.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE VRTV traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $88.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

