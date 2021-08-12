TD Securities Trims Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Target Price to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orla Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $896.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.