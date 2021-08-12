Credit Suisse Group Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.
NYSE:USFD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 9,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in US Foods by 7,834.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.