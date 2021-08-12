Credit Suisse Group Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 9,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 13,228.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in US Foods by 7,834.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

